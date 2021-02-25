oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 65: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 25 February 2021, information for period:
Highlights
The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased significantly in the West Bank, indicating that a potential further surge of cases might be anticipated
On 22 February, Gaza started the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with vaccination of frontline health workers
WHO facilitated a briefing for donors and diplomats on structural challenges to the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Gaza Strip.