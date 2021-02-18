oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 64: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 18 February 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - February 18 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased significantly in the West Bank, indicating a potential further surge of cases might be anticipated
Following the decline of COVID-19 cases in the Gaza Strip over recent weeks, the number of acute cases has started to increase again
The PA Ministry of Health sent initial quantities of COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza, while current vaccine shortages delay a broader rollout of the vaccination campaign.