oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 63: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 11 February 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - February 11 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased in the West Bank; this may be potentially related to new virus variants
COVID-19 cases in the Gaza Strip continue to decline
The PA Ministry of Health continues to prioritize vaccination of health workers in the second week of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.