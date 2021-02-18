oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 62: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 4 February 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - February 4 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The Palestinian Authority begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign
The PA MoH announced the arrival of 10 thousand doses of COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine
The COVAX Facility confirmed that initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines through a first wave allocation would arrive to Palestine by mid-February
The oPt continued to witness a stable and declining trend in numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.