oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 62: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 4 February 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - February 4 2021

Highlights

  • The Palestinian Authority begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

  • The PA MoH announced the arrival of 10 thousand doses of COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine

  • The COVAX Facility confirmed that initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines through a first wave allocation would arrive to Palestine by mid-February

  • The oPt continued to witness a stable and declining trend in numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

