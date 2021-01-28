oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 61: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 28 January 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - January 28 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The oPt COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to decrease during the reporting period
The National Deployment and Vaccination Plan has been finalised by the Ministry of Health with support from WHO and UNICEF and other partners; it covers all preparedness aspects to ensure a smooth COVID-19 vaccination campaign, once vaccines become available through the COVAX facility or through other sources
A Prime Minister Office (PMO) coordinated dedicated Health Sector Working Group meeting discussed the latest updates on ongoing vaccine mobilization efforts with donors and partners
Movement restrictions are gradually lifted in the Gaza Strip