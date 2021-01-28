oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 61: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 28 January 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - January 28 2021

Highlights

  • The oPt COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to decrease during the reporting period

  • The National Deployment and Vaccination Plan has been finalised by the Ministry of Health with support from WHO and UNICEF and other partners; it covers all preparedness aspects to ensure a smooth COVID-19 vaccination campaign, once vaccines become available through the COVAX facility or through other sources

  • A Prime Minister Office (PMO) coordinated dedicated Health Sector Working Group meeting discussed the latest updates on ongoing vaccine mobilization efforts with donors and partners

  • Movement restrictions are gradually lifted in the Gaza Strip

