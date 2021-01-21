oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 60: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 14 January 2021, information for period: March 8 2020 - January 21 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The oPt continued to witness a significant decrease in the numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the reporting period
On 18 January 2021, in his opening remarks to the 148th Session of the WHO Executive Board, the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus praised the global success in fast-tracking the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and urgently called for all Member States to work together as one global family to prioritize those most at risk of severe diseases and death, in all countries. For more information on WHO Executive Board, please visit: https://www.who.int/about/governance/executive-board/executive-board-148...
The Ministry of Health works very closely with its partners at WHO and UNICEF in finalising the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine in the oPt.