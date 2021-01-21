Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 60: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 14 January 2021, information for period: March 8 2020 - January 21 2021

On 18 January 2021, in his opening remarks to the 148th Session of the WHO Executive Board, the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus praised the global success in fast-tracking the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and urgently called for all Member States to work together as one global family to prioritize those most at risk of severe diseases and death, in all countries. For more information on WHO Executive Board, please visit: https://www.who.int/about/governance/executive-board/executive-board-148...