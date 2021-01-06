Skip to main content
oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 58: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 6 January 2021, information for period: March 5 - January 6 2021
Highlights
- The oPt has witnessed a slight decrease in the numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the reporting period
- Public health restrictions have been extended in the West Bank and continue in the Gaza Strip
