oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 58: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 6 January 2021, information for period: March 5 - January 6 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • The oPt has witnessed a slight decrease in the numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the reporting period
  • Public health restrictions have been extended in the West Bank and continue in the Gaza Strip

Related Content