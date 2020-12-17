oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 56: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 17 December 2020, information for period: March 5 - December 17
Attachments
Highlights
The oPt continues to witness a rise of COVID-19 cases, with a 30% increase in deaths in the reporting period
The Palestinian Authority extends and broadens public health restrictions in the West Bank in response to the surge in cases
The risk that the health system may reach capacity limits and get overwhelmed remains high
WHO continues to mobilize essential medical equipment and supplies to support the response
Preparations to introduce COVID-19 vaccines in early to mid 2021 continue