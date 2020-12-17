oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 56: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 17 December 2020, information for period: March 5 - December 17

Highlights

  • The oPt continues to witness a rise of COVID-19 cases, with a 30% increase in deaths in the reporting period

  • The Palestinian Authority extends and broadens public health restrictions in the West Bank in response to the surge in cases

  • The risk that the health system may reach capacity limits and get overwhelmed remains high

  • WHO continues to mobilize essential medical equipment and supplies to support the response

  • Preparations to introduce COVID-19 vaccines in early to mid 2021 continue

