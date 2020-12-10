oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 55: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 10 December 2020, information for period: March 5 - December 10
Highlights
The oPt continues to witness a surge of COVID-19 cases with sustained community transmission
The risk that the health system may reach capacity limits and get overwhelmed remains high
WHO mobilized additional testing kits to sustain testing capacity and to address temporary gaps in laboratory supplies in the Gaza Strip
WHO and UNICEF continue to support the Palestinian Authority in comprehensive planning and preparatory efforts to introduce of COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021 through the Gavi COVAX AMC Facility