oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 55: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 10 December 2020, information for period: March 5 - December 10

Highlights

  • The oPt continues to witness a surge of COVID-19 cases with sustained community transmission

  • The risk that the health system may reach capacity limits and get overwhelmed remains high

  • WHO mobilized additional testing kits to sustain testing capacity and to address temporary gaps in laboratory supplies in the Gaza Strip

  • WHO and UNICEF continue to support the Palestinian Authority in comprehensive planning and preparatory efforts to introduce of COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021 through the Gavi COVAX AMC Facility

