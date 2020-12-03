Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 54: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 3 December 2020, information for period: March 5 - December 3

Highlights

The oPt continues to witness a significant surge of SARS-CoV-2 cases in the community, especially in the West Bank. The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in oPt surpassed 100,000

The risk that the health system may reach its capacity limits and get overwhelmed remains high

Decisive public health measures and strict adherence to hygiene protocols and physical distancing are still needed to regain control and reduce the spread of the disease

Essential medical supplies and equipment, including lab testing kits and ventilators, are arriving in Gaza and West Bank to expand treatment capacities, including for intensive care units

The Palestinian Authority, in partnership with WHO and UNICEF, continues preparatory efforts for the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021