Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 53: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 26 November 2020, information for period: 5 March - 26 November 2020

Highlights

  • The oPt is witnessing a concerning dynamic of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases

  • While the health system at this stage can cope with the increasing number of people requiring treatment for COVID-19, there is a mounting risk that the health system may reach its capacity limits and get overwhelmed

  • Decisive public health measures and strict adherence to hygiene protocols and physical distancing are needed to regain control and reduce the spread of the disease

  • Oxygen supply generators have been identified as critical gap, in particular in the dedicated treatment facility for COVID-19 patients in Gaza, and the health cluster is working on mobilizing respective equipment through international suppliers

  • WHO and partners have co-ordinated the delivery of 35 ventilators, to arrive over the coming days in Gaza to augment treatment capacities accordingly.

