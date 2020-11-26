oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 53: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 26 November 2020, information for period: 5 March - 26 November 2020
Attachments
Highlights
The oPt is witnessing a concerning dynamic of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases
While the health system at this stage can cope with the increasing number of people requiring treatment for COVID-19, there is a mounting risk that the health system may reach its capacity limits and get overwhelmed
Decisive public health measures and strict adherence to hygiene protocols and physical distancing are needed to regain control and reduce the spread of the disease
Oxygen supply generators have been identified as critical gap, in particular in the dedicated treatment facility for COVID-19 patients in Gaza, and the health cluster is working on mobilizing respective equipment through international suppliers
WHO and partners have co-ordinated the delivery of 35 ventilators, to arrive over the coming days in Gaza to augment treatment capacities accordingly.