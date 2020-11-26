Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 53: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 26 November 2020, information for period: 5 March - 26 November 2020

Highlights

The oPt is witnessing a concerning dynamic of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases

While the health system at this stage can cope with the increasing number of people requiring treatment for COVID-19, there is a mounting risk that the health system may reach its capacity limits and get overwhelmed

Decisive public health measures and strict adherence to hygiene protocols and physical distancing are needed to regain control and reduce the spread of the disease

Oxygen supply generators have been identified as critical gap, in particular in the dedicated treatment facility for COVID-19 patients in Gaza, and the health cluster is working on mobilizing respective equipment through international suppliers