Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 52: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 5 November 2020, information for period: 5 March - 12 November 2020

Highlights

  • On 11 November, 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Gaza Strip, the highest number in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the outbreak

  • Health Authorities in the Gaza Strip are reporting continued chronic shortages of laboratory supplies for COVID-19 testing

  • The Ministry of Health and partners made further preparations for the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

