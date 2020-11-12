oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 52: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 5 November 2020, information for period: 5 March - 12 November 2020
Attachments
Highlights
On 11 November, 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Gaza Strip, the highest number in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the outbreak
Health Authorities in the Gaza Strip are reporting continued chronic shortages of laboratory supplies for COVID-19 testing
The Ministry of Health and partners made further preparations for the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available