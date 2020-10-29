oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 50: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 29 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 29 October 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Health Authorities in the Gaza Strip are reporting critical shortages of laboratory supplies for COVID-19 testing
WHO continues to deliver vital medical training, equipment and supplies across the oPt to support the COVID-19 response
WHO preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coordination, planning and monitoring
In the Gaza Strip, local authorities have eased some restrictions except for hotspot areas reporting increased numbers of positive cases, including Bait Hanoun, Bureij Camp, and Sheikh Radwan area. This included partial opening of mosques and local markets and transitioning to the second phase of resuming regular school attendance
On 25 October, attendance at higher education facilities, such as colleges and universities, was partially resumed. On 26 October, approximately 125,000 students from grade 7 - 11 returned to school under strict precautionary measures
A night curfew is still in place across all the five governorates from 20:00 to 07:00.