oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 49: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 22 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 22 October 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • WHO continues to deliver vital medical training, equipment and supplies across the oPt to support the COVID-19 response

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coordination, planning and monitoring ​

  • Support to facilitate the import and delivery of essential equipment continues, see images and detail.

Surveillance

  • The WHO risk assessment remains very high as the number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 stabilizes at high average daily rates.

  • From 1-22 October, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 10,129 cases (on average 460 cases per day). Five hundred and six have died, with an overall case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.83%.

Related Content