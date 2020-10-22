oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 49: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 22 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 22 October 2020
Highlights
- WHO continues to deliver vital medical training, equipment and supplies across the oPt to support the COVID-19 response
WHO preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coordination, planning and monitoring
- Support to facilitate the import and delivery of essential equipment continues, see images and detail.
Surveillance
The WHO risk assessment remains very high as the number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 stabilizes at high average daily rates.
From 1-22 October, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 10,129 cases (on average 460 cases per day). Five hundred and six have died, with an overall case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.83%.