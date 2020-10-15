Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 48: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 15 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 15 October 2020

Highlights

Government of Germany provides $1 million to support the COVID-19 response

Planning is progressing to prepare the health system to secure COVID-19 vaccine - once available - for most vulnerable target groups in Palestine

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coordination, planning and monitoring ​​

WHO, UNICEF and other key partners support the MoH in development of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan to ensure a smooth introduction of COVID-19 vaccine once it would become available

Palestine is among the 92 countries to receive funding for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility supported by GAVI and other partners.

The funding will cover up to 20% of vaccine needs, prioritising vulnerable groups: health and social workers, people above 65 years and those under 65 with underlying conditions

In the Gaza Strip a curfew is still in place in all governorates from 20:00 to 07:00

Around 35,000 Tawjihi (senior high) students returned to school under strict precautionary measures, on 10 October, as an initial step to resuming school attendance, in the Gaza Strip

The lockdown in Israel, affecting East Jerusalem, has been extended until October 18