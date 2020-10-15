oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 48: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 15 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 15 October 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Planning is progressing to prepare the health system to secure COVID-19 vaccine - once available - for most vulnerable target groups in Palestine

  • Government of Germany provides $1 million to support the COVID-19 response

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coordination, planning and monitoring ​

  • WHO, UNICEF and other key partners support the MoH in development of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan to ensure a smooth introduction of COVID-19 vaccine once it would become available

  • Palestine is among the 92 countries to receive funding for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility supported by GAVI and other partners.

  • The funding will cover up to 20% of vaccine needs, prioritising vulnerable groups: health and social workers, people above 65 years and those under 65 with underlying conditions

  • In the Gaza Strip a curfew is still in place in all governorates from 20:00 to 07:00

  • Around 35,000 Tawjihi (senior high) students returned to school under strict precautionary measures, on 10 October, as an initial step to resuming school attendance, in the Gaza Strip

  • The lockdown in Israel, affecting East Jerusalem, has been extended until October 18

  • WHO continues to support the coordination for import and delivery of essential equipment:

    • This month, WHO has delivered 20 COVID-19 extraction kits (for 20,000 tests) and 22,000 swabs to Gaza

    • Six defibrillators were delivered to MoH in Ramallah on 15 October

    • 10 oxygen concentrators were delivered to local health authorities in the Gaza Strip on 15 October (see image).

Surveillance

  • The WHO risk assessment remains very high as the number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to increase

  • From 1-15 October, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 6,900 cases (on average 460 cases per day). Four hundred and seventy-one have died, with an overall case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.82%.

Related Content