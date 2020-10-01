Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 46: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 1 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 1 October 2020

Highlights

COVID-19 cases across the occupied Palestinian territory in September rose by 40%, and by 84% in the Gaza Strip

WHO delivered COVID-19 lab testing kits, supplies and reagents to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past week to address the shortage of testing kits

The UK Government has reprogrammed WHO funding to support the critical scale up of laboratory testing in the Gaza Strip, through the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Response plan