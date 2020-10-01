oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 46: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 1 October 2020, information for period: 5 March - 1 October 2020
Attachments
Highlights
COVID-19 cases across the occupied Palestinian territory in September rose by 40%, and by 84% in the Gaza Strip
WHO delivered COVID-19 lab testing kits, supplies and reagents to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past week to address the shortage of testing kits
The UK Government has reprogrammed WHO funding to support the critical scale up of laboratory testing in the Gaza Strip, through the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Response plan