Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 43: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 10 September 2020, information for period: 5 March - 10 September 2020

Highlights

COVID-19 cases in Gaza Strip tripled since last week to 1,551 cases

WHO delivered lab kits, vital medical equipment and health information to support the response in Gaza

WHO established a temporary coordination mechanism for Gaza patient referrals

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is an infographic highlighting WHO’s Key Performance Indicators to track the COVID-19 response:

Coordination, planning and monitoring

In the Gaza Strip, community transmission remains a serious concern due to capacity gaps of the health system; local authorities have eased movement restrictions in Rafah, Khanyounis, the Middle Governorate and Gaza city, with movement allowed from 07:00 to 20:00, except for hotspot areas with clusters of cases. The North Governorate remains under lockdown due to the high number of reported cases. Citizens are urged to adhere to the public health and infection prevention and control measures, to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Schools remain closed until further notice

COVID-19 testing of health workers, in-patients, contacts and suspected cases continues. People who have been in contact with positive COVID-19 cases are urged to self-identify and quarantine at home and maintain infection prevention and control measures, in order to facilitate tracing and stop further transmission

Provision of essential health services, including vaccination and maternal and child services, is gradually resuming at the five main Ministry of Health (MoH) district primary healthcare centres, as some services were temporarily suspended following the detection of the first case within the community on 25 August. Gaza health authorities are working closely with UNRWA and NGO health providers to ensure provision of essential medical services to non-communicable disease patients through outreach teams

WHO continues to address key priorities, including to scale-up testing and contact tracing; case management capacity; risk communications and community engagement. The provision of essential protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers continues to be a priority together with training in infection prevention and control

Additional challenges include: access to information about available health and testing services; take up of COVID-19 free call line 103; citizens avoiding medical treatment due to fear of infection

In the West Bank, since the school opening on Sept 6, some 80 schools had to temporarily close, following confirmed COVID-19 cases among pupils and/or school staff.