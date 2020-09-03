Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 42: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 3 September 2020, information for period: 5 March - 3 September 2020

Highlights

In August, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the oPt doubled from 15,201 to 31,929

Gaza continues to report cases detected in the community with numbers rising from 41 new cases reported during last week to 446 new cases this week

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coordination, planning and monitoring