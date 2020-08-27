Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 41: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 27 August 2020, information for period: 5 March - 27 August 2020

Highlights

First cases of COVID-19 confirmed outside of quarantine centres

Gaza is in lockdown until 29 August

WHO delivered 10 ventilators to Gaza to treat critical COVID-19 patients

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation.

Gaza Strip In-Focus

Gaza’s first ventilators arrive

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, we have been working hard to source ventilators for the Gaza Strip, but a global shortages of equipment made it very challenging. This week, we finally managed to deliver 10 ventilators and 2 defibrillators to help treat severe and critical COVID-19 patients, with more units to deliver in the coming months. These are the first to arrive in Gaza since the outbreak began”, said Abdelnaser Soboh, the acting interim head of WHO’s Gaza Strip sub-office. This delivery as part of our continuous efforts to support the health system to manage COVID-19 cases if community transmission occurs in Gaza. Thanks to the generous support of oPt Humanitarian Fund.