Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 38: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 30 July 2020, information for period: 5 March - 30 July 2020

Highlights

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase in the West Bank with an average of 402 new cases per day since July 1

Further movement restrictions will be implemented for the West Bank ahead of Eid al-Adha

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation.

Coordination, planning and monitoring

Following the activation of the logistics cluster by the humanitarian coordinator, WFP, WHO and humanitarian partners continue efforts to address the clearance of humanitarian shipments. Coordination of access for medical referral patients from the Gaza Strip to essential services outside remains a concern, following the suspension of bilateral agreements and coordination in response to Israel’s threatened annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank

On July 27 the Palestinian Authority (PA) eased restrictions in the lead up to Eid al-Adha allowing shops to open daily until midnight, before more stringent movement restrictions are reinstated from Friday morning to Sunday morning (31 July - 2 Aug) banning travel in and between all governorates, with only pharmacies and bakeries to open

The PA is permitting Eid al-Adha prayers in public spaces if the public comply with precautionary measures including wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, bringing personal prayer rugs, restricting pray and sermon to 15 minutes

The government has maintained the ban on all social gatherings, including wedding parties and condolence gatherings, in all governorates, the ban on working in the Israeli colonial settlements as well as the closure of all infected areas

On July 29, local authorities in the Gaza Strip have also eased the restrictions imposed on congregational and Friday prayers in mosques. Worshipers coming from the same household are no longer required to maintain physical distancing when praying together, while a safe distance needs to be kept from others coming from different households. However, the ban still applies to vulnerable groups, like elderly and people with chronic diseases.