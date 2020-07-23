Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 37: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 16 July 2020, information for period: 5 March - 23 July 2020

Highlights

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation.

Coordination, planning and monitoring

A preparedness capacity building session for representatives of the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) in the Gaza Strip was organized by the Health Cluster, in partnership with OCHA and the Ministry of Health on July 21 (see below). The ECC is a hub for coordinating and facilitating the inter-agency humanitarian action on the ground between UN actors, national and international organizations and local authorities at times of crisis.

The Humanitarian Coordinator and key partners continue efforts to address the clearance of humanitarian shipments and to coordinate access of medical referral patients from Gaza to essential services outside following the suspension of bilateral agreements and coordination in response to Israel’s threatened annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

Surveillance

The WHO risk assessment remains very high for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

The number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to increase

The total number of cases is 11,875 including 11,800 cases in the West Bank and 75 in the Gaza Strip, with three new cases reported in Gaza in this period

Since 1 July (to 23 July) the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) has averaged 396 cases per day, with 9,110 new cases and 61 fatalities

Most cases recorded are from Hebron (6,789), East Jerusalem (2,131), Jerusalem (784), Ramallah (654), Bethlehem (576), Nablus (339) and Qalqilya (143). Other governorates (Salfit, Tubas, Tulkarm and Jenin) continue to record low case numbers.

A total of 81 health workers are among those confirmed cases

Sixteen patients are in a serious condition, with four patients requiring mechanical ventilation (as of 23 July)

To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 3,394 cases have recovered: 3,326 in the West Bank (including 674 in East Jerusalem) and 68 in Gaza. Seventy people have died, with an overall case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.59%