Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 33: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 25 June 2020, information for period: 5 March - 25 June 2020

Highlights

Cases have surged in the West Bank in the past two weeks following lifting the public health restrictions, with 873 cases confirmed since 13 June

WHO and UNICEF and partners in close consultation with the Ministry of Health are targeting the population of Hebron Governorate with health advice and guidance

WHO procured and delivered three shipments of essential medical equipment and supplies in the reporting period

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).

Coordination, planning and monitoring

The suspension of bilateral agreements and coordination in response to Israel’s threatened annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank is impacting access to essential services outside for referral patients as well as import and customs clearance of essential medical equipment and supply shipments. This continues to be a challenge.

Surveillance