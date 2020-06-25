oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 33: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 25 June 2020, information for period: 5 March - 25 June 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Cases have surged in the West Bank in the past two weeks following lifting the public health restrictions, with 873 cases confirmed since 13 June
WHO and UNICEF and partners in close consultation with the Ministry of Health are targeting the population of Hebron Governorate with health advice and guidance
WHO procured and delivered three shipments of essential medical equipment and supplies in the reporting period
WHO preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).
Coordination, planning and monitoring
The suspension of bilateral agreements and coordination in response to Israel’s threatened annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank is impacting access to essential services outside for referral patients as well as import and customs clearance of essential medical equipment and supply shipments. This continues to be a challenge.
Surveillance
The WHO risk assessment remains very high for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). With the easing lockdown and restrictive measures, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. In the past fortnight 873 (since 13 June) cases have been confirmed in the West Bank, predominantly in Hebron (85%). On 23 June, oPt experienced the largest increase, with 194 confirmed cases in a single day in the West Bank
The total number of cases in oPt is 1,568, including 1,496 cases in the West Bank and 72 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are recorded from Hebron (868), East Jerusalem (206), Jerusalem Governorate (153), followed by Bethlehem (97), Ramallah (86) and Nablus (44). A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases
To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 616 cases have recovered: 560 in West Bank (including 174 in East Jerusalem) and 56 in Gaza. Five people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.32%
About two-thirds (44.5%) of all confirmed cases are male (699 cases) and about 85% of all cases (1,033 cases) are below the age of 50 years in the oPt, excluding East Jerusalem.