Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 33: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 25 June 2020, information for period: 5 March - 2 July 2020

Highlights

WHO and partners in close consultation with the Ministry of Health are targeting the population of the most affected governorates with health advice and messages to reinforce and encourage adherence to personal protective measures

The Palestinian Authority has announced the entire West Bank will be subject to movement restrictions from 3 July, in line with lockdowns and public health measures in Hebron and Nablus governorates

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to surge in the West Bank and confirmed cases have more than quadrupled between 15 June and 2 July

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).

Coordination, planning and monitoring

Surveillance

The WHO risk assessment remains very high for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

The total number of cases in oPt is 3,315 including 3,243 cases in the West Bank and 72 in the Gaza Strip, no new cases reported for Gaza in the same period

There continues to be a significant increase in the number of people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, since cases started to dramatically by mid-June. The number of confirmed cases has more than quadrupled from 15 June to 2 July

Over the past week (25 June - 2 July as of 14:00) there have been 1,747 new cases in the West Bank and five fatalities. On 1 July, oPt experienced the largest increase in a single day, with 330 confirmed cases recorded in the West Bank

Most cases are recorded from Hebron, East Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jerusalem Governorate, Nablus and Ramallah. Other governorates (Salfit, Qalqiliya, Tubas, Tulkarm, Jenin) continue to record low case numbers

A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases

Few patients are in a critical condition, with three patients requiring ventilator treatment (as of 2 July)

Hebron and Nablus governorates are currently in lockdown for five days, with the whole West Bank to be under movement restrictions from Friday morning for the same period (until 8 July), as directed by the PA on 1 July. All businesses will be closed, except for pharmacies, grocery stores and bakeries

Staff shortages are impacting contact tracing and follow up of mild cases in home isolation

Capacity supply gaps are affecting infection protection control and case management, including local shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline health workers

Public health protection measures like physical distancing and hygiene measures need to be reinforced

While home isolation is initiated for mild and moderate cases, this is not always feasible, especially in over-crowded living conditions

To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 634 cases have recovered: 577 in the West Bank (including 174 in East Jerusalem) and 57 in Gaza. Eleven people have died, with an overall case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.33%