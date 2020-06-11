oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 32: occupied Palestinian territory, 11 June 2020
Highlights
A total of 665 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 593 in West Bank and 72 in Gaza Strip
WHO procured and delivered four shipments of essential medical equipment and supplies in the reporting period
WHO has issued a new interim guidance on the use of medical and fabric masks in the context of COVID-19
WHO Preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).
WHO participated in a visit of a technical delegation from the People's Republic of China to the Ministry of Health to share knowledge and experience with the COVID-19 response.
Surveillance
The total number of cases in oPt is 665, including 593 cases in the West Bank and 72 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from East Jerusalem (180), Jerusalem Governorate (140), followed by Hebron (88) Ramallah (77) and Bethlehem (59). A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases
To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 558 cases have recovered: 517 in West Bank (including 118 in East Jerusalem) and 41 in Gaza and five people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.81%
About two-thirds (63%) of all confirmed cases are male (309 cases) and about 83% of all cases (403 cases) are below the age of 50 years in the oPt, excluding East Jerusalem.