Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 32: occupied Palestinian territory, 11 June 2020

A total of 665 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 593 in West Bank and 72 in Gaza Strip

WHO procured and delivered four shipments of essential medical equipment and supplies in the reporting period

WHO has issued a new interim guidance on the use of medical and fabric masks in the context of COVID-19

WHO Preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).

WHO participated in a visit of a technical delegation from the People's Republic of China to the Ministry of Health to share knowledge and experience with the COVID-19 response.

Surveillance