Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 30: occupied Palestinian territory, 21 May 2020 (epidemiological week 12)
Highlights
10 new confirmed cases recorded in Gaza in the past week (since 6 May)
A total of 577 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 547 in West Bank and 30 in Gaza Strip
WHO delivered 61 lab testing kits to the Gaza Strip
WHO Preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).
More than 5,788 people will benefit from COVID-19 testing in the Gaza Strip after 61 lab testing kits were delivered to local health authorities in two deliveries supported by oPt Humanitarian Fund and UK aid. The acting head of our Gaza sub- office Abdelnaser Soboh is pictured delivering the kits to the central drug lab.
Coordination, planning and monitoring
New Ministry of Health surveillance system to track COVID-19 cases
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestinian National Institute of Public Health (PNIPH) and the Ministry of Health leveraged local capacity to further develop and enhance the surveillance system to track COVID-19 cases in Palestine. The system, as well as a public-facing website, were officially launched this week. The website presents regularly updated data on the situation in Palestine, distributions of cases by age and location, and health maps.
Data from the system is being used by the government to provide updates to the public
Surveillance
The total number of cases in oPt is 577, including 547 cases in the West Bank and 30 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from East Jerusalem (179), Jerusalem Governorate (140), followed by Hebron (73) Ramallah (77) and Bethlehem (59). In the Gaza Strip, all confirmed cases are from Gaza City. A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases
To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 464 cases have recovered: 448 in West Bank, including 118 in East Jerusalem) and 30 in Gaza and four people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.7%
About two-thirds (65%) of all confirmed cases are male (262 cases) and about 81% of all cases (325 cases) are below the age of 50 years in the oPt, excluding East Jerusalem.