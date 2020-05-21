Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 30: occupied Palestinian territory, 21 May 2020 (epidemiological week 12)

Highlights

10 new confirmed cases recorded in Gaza in the past week (since 6 May)

A total of 577 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 547 in West Bank and 30 in Gaza Strip

WHO delivered 61 lab testing kits to the Gaza Strip

WHO Preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).

More than 5,788 people will benefit from COVID-19 testing in the Gaza Strip after 61 lab testing kits were delivered to local health authorities in two deliveries supported by oPt Humanitarian Fund and UK aid. The acting head of our Gaza sub- office Abdelnaser Soboh is pictured delivering the kits to the central drug lab. ​

Coordination, planning and monitoring

New Ministry of Health surveillance system to track COVID-19 cases

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestinian National Institute of Public Health (PNIPH) and the Ministry of Health leveraged local capacity to further develop and enhance the surveillance system to track COVID-19 cases in Palestine. The system, as well as a public-facing website, were officially launched this week. The website presents regularly updated data on the situation in Palestine, distributions of cases by age and location, and health maps.

Data from the system is being used by the government to provide updates to the public and will be used to generate

Surveillance