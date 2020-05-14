oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 29: occupied Palestinian territory, 14 May 2020 (epidemiological week 12)
Attachments
Highlights
- Only one confirmed case reported in oPt in the past week (since 8 May)
- A total of 548 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 528 in West Bank (including 173 in East Jerusalem) and 20 in Gaza Strip
- WHO delivered more lab testing kits to the Gaza Strip
WHO Preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).
Coordination, planning and monitoring
WHO launched the COVID-19 mobile learning app targeted at health workers. It is available in six languages and provides access to a wealth of WHO COVID-19 knowledge resources, including up-to-the-minute guidance, tools, training, and virtual workshops to support health workers in caring for patients infected by COVID-19 and to protect themselves as they do their critical work. The app is free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store
WHO introduced the COVID-19 partners platforms: www.covid-19-response.org. The main objective of this coordination tool is to track the progress of the COVID-19 response globally and in countries and the required and available funding, as well as other COVID-19 indicators’ progress. All partners are encouraged to join the platform.
Surveillance
The total number of cases in oPt is 548, including 528 cases in the West Bank and 20 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from East Jerusalem (173), Jerusalem Governorate (140), followed by Ramallah (77), Bethlehem (59) and Hebron (60). In the Gaza Strip, all confirmed cases are from Gaza City. A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases.
To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 426 cases have recovered: 412 in West Bank, including 116 in East Jerusalem) and 14 in Gaza and four people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.73%
About two-thirds (65%) of all confirmed cases are male (246 cases) and about 82% of all cases (308 cases) are below the age of 50 years in the oPt, excluding East Jerusalem.