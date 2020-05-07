Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 28: occupied Palestinian territory, 7 May 2020 (epidemiological week 11)

Highlights

The PA Government extended the state of emergency until 5 June 2020

A total of 547 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 527 in West Bank (including 172 in East Jerusalem) and 20 in Gaza Strip

Three new cases confirmed in Gaza on 6 May 2020, first cases reported since 21 April.

WHO Preparedness, readiness and response WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).

Coordination, planning and monitoring

The Health cluster meeting took place on 5 May 2020 co-chaired by the Ministry of Health and WHO. The meeting focused on the operational challenges faced by the partners, particularly local NGOs in Gaza, needs and constraints of East Jerusalem Hospitals as well as the need to ensure continuing essential primary health care services, particularly sexual and reproductive health, mental health and psychosocial support.

Surveillance

The total number of cases in oPt is 547, including 527 cases in the West Bank and 20 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from East Jerusalem (172), Jerusalem Governorate (140), followed by Ramallah (77), Bethlehem (59) and Hebron (60). In the Gaza Strip, all confirmed cases are from Gaza City. A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases

To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 222 cases have recovered: 210 in West Bank, including 48 in East Jerusalem) and 12 in Gaza and four people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.73%

About two-thirds (65%) of all confirmed cases are male (246 cases) and about 82% of all cases (308 cases) are below the age of 50 years in the oPt, excluding East Jerusalem.