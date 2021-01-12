In cooperation with Doctors without Borders and the Health ministry Qatar Charity provides medical equipment for hospitals in Palestine

Qatar Charity's office in Palestine has provided medical equipment and supplies to Doctors without Borders organization in cooperation with the Ministry of Health in Palestine.

The organization has supplied medical and laboratory equipment to the orthopedic department operated by Doctors without Borders at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza Strip to enhance medical services provided to Palestinian patients.

The project aims to improve the quality of medical services, health care, and surgery provided by medical facilities and reduce pressure on health care providers in the Gaza strip.

Economic challenges

This project aims to reduce the health care costs for Palestinian patients.

Therefore, Qatar Charity works to promote medical services in the Gaza strip amid the dire humanitarian conditions that Palestinian people are witnessing due to the severe shortage and economic challenges that health facilities are suffering from. This negatively impacts the health of patients." Eng. Mohamed Abu Haloob, head of Qatar Charity's regional office in Gaza strip. "The medical equipment provided, including beds and laboratory devices, will help dozens of patients" said Mr. Frédéric Bownaut, head of MSF program in the Gaza strip.

High-quality medical services

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulatif al-Hajj, Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, has praised the cooperation between the state of Qatar and the ministry and the continuous support dedicated to improving the health sector. "Qatar Charity's health projects, particularly providing laboratory supplies, medicine, and protective gear, significantly improve the services provided for patients in such challenging circumstances" he added.

Hospitals and health centers in Gaza suffer from a severe shortage of medical equipment, which jeopardizes many patients' lives.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Qatar Charity office has previously provided necessary medicines, supplies, and protective gear to quarantine centers and hospitals to curb the Coronavirus in various governorates.