Contingency Plan Health Cluster: occupied Palestinian territory (Last updated: March 2022)

FOREWORD

The process of revising the Health Cluster emergency preparedness plan has been led by the Health Cluster Team and the Strategic Advisory Group, where Health Cluster partners have been asked to review and comment on the document considering changes in the situation and lessons learned from the last crisis which took place in May 2021 and the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be reviewed and revised on a regular basis following any significant change of humanitarian situation, or once a year if no changes of humanitarian situation occur, to ensure its technical soundness and context appropriateness.

It should be stressed that this Plan does not replace individual agency contingency plans. Health Cluster partners are encouraged to consult this plan to develop their own agency specific and locally adapted contingency plans.

Finally, it must be noted that emergency preparedness does not exist in a vacuum; the Health Cluster will engage as much as possible with various sectors to ensure that the health contingency plan suits the context and is encompassing all relevant sectors. Platforms such as the national inter-cluster coordination group, will help reinforce the necessary interoperability.