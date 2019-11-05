Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Middle East Peace Process (MEPP)

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

Summary:

This programme aims to help protect the political and physical viability of a two-state solution, which the UK believes represents the best framework to end the occupation and deliver peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. It is complementary to DFID’s broader programme in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs).

The programme is designed to contribute towards delivery of the three overall objectives:

• Building effective and accountable Palestinian institutions ready for statehood, supportive of UK values and interests, and resilient to political transition;

• Protecting and assisting vulnerable communities to preserve the viability of a two state solution, to uphold international humanitarian law and respond to arising needs;

• Supporting Palestinian Authority and civil society (Israeli and Palestinian) to work for peace, maintaining and increasing political support for a two state solution.