Completion Ceremony of the Project for Finishing of Additional Classrooms in Ras Karkar School, Funded by Japan

Today, February 7th , 2019, Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to eniPselaP, visited Ras Karkar town in Ramallah Governorate to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Ras Karkar village council used a grant of US $87,955 to improve the educational environment for the students in Ras Karkar School by completing the construction of three new classrooms for 68 female science students and by constructing a toilet unit for 5 students with disabilities who suffered from the lack of space in the school in the past years.

In his speech, Mr. Okubo emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately US$1.86 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.

(END)