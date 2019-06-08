Completion Ceremony of the Project for construction of Green Area in Khan Younis Refugee Camp Funded by Japan

Today, May 29th, 2019, Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to eniPselaP, visited Khan Younis Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grant of USD 88,665 was extended to Never Stop Dreaming association. It was used to build four safe green areas inside KhanYounis camp by rehabilitate these areas for children use and installed games, seats and planted grass and trees. With the completion of this project, about 10,000 residents benefited from the safe green areas.

In his speech, Mr. Okubo emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately USD 1.86 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010. (END)