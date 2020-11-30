Clarification of Press Release on Halting the Coordination Concerning Patients' Departure from Gaza Strip

In a press release on the crisis in Gaza resulting from the end of coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, issued on June 7th by Physicians for Human Rights Israel, it was stated: " following the crisis, an alternative coordination mechanism began operating in the Gaza Strip, to enable patients to apply for exit permits. Since May 31, coordinating the exit of Gazans for humanitarian and medical needs has been the responsibility of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), which applies directly to the Israeli District Coordination Office at Erez Crossing"

We wish to clarify that the PCHR does not constitute a formal alternative official mechanism in any way. For many years now, PCHR has worked on behalf of patients and assisted them in leaving Gaza to access vital treatments, as has Physicians for Human Rights Israel. In this time of emergency as well, several requests were submitted via PCHR, which is working from a moral obligation.

The Centre is not able to handle hundreds of daily requests from patients, as is usually the case in normal days. It is worth mentioning that for patients to cross outside of the Strip, nowadays as well, they need to receive approval from both the Palestinian officials controlling the area and from Israel.

PCHR and PHRI have carried out humanitarian assistance for several decades and emphasize the depth of these historic links between the organizations. It should be emphasized that the need for coordinating the crossing of a Palestinian between the occupied territory -- Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, is an inherent evil of the occupation; and only the occupation's end will provide the necessary -- even if not sufficient -- condition to fully uphold the right to health.