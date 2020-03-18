Civilian CSDP: Palestinian border authorities use donated mobile clinic to slow spread of Coronavirus

The Palestinian authorities have declared a state of emergency related to the spread of the corona virus. A mobile clinic that was donated by the EU Border Assistance Mission is being used as a screening station for travellers arriving into the West Bank.

As part of the efforts to slow the spread of Coronavirus, the Palestinian General Administration for Borders and Crossings has instituted a comprehensive screening programme for travellers entering the West Bank via Al Karama terminal in Jericho.

A mobile clinic that was donated by the EU Border Assistance Mission and served originally as a private space for nursing mothers, is now being used as a screening station for travellers arriving into the West Bank.

Background: Established in 2005, the EU Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point works with 16 staff on developing an efficient and accountable Palestinian borders and crossings administration in line with international standards. The Mission focuses on building the capacity of the Palestinian border authorities through the sharing of European best-practices.