Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 9 July 2020

THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE.

9 July 2020

Middle East

On 14 July, the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC) is organizing the webinar "The Price of Impunity: How Israel Uses Collective Punishment as a Tool of Domination" featuring UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territory Occupied Since 1967 Michael Lynk, Al-Haq legal researcher Rania Muhareb, Al-Quds University Community Action Centre Director Munir Nuseibeh, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre researcher Budour Hassan and Addameer Director Sahar Francis. The webinar, organized on the margins of the 44th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, will be moderated by the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies.

On 9 July, Al-Haq informed about its oral intervention at the 44th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council under item 3 "Interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health". Al-Haq flagged that the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) has one of the highest rates of adolescent mental disorders in the Eastern Mediterranean region and warned about Israel's arbitrary permit regime for the Gaza Strip, controlling access to essential healthcare outside of Gaza and placing conditions on access to urgent and lifesaving treatment for thousands of Palestinians, in what amounts to ill-treatment and, in the most severe cases, arbitrary deprivation of life.

On 7 July, Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights and Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights (UK) issued a joint press release on the sixth anniversary of the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza. Both NGOs called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor to include the 2014 war within the scope of her pending investigation, as both NGOs had worked together to examine acts of military bombardment ordered by Israel's political and military leadership, which had killed and maimed dozens of entire families in the Gaza Strip between 7 July and 26 August 2014. On behalf of the victims, survivors and their families Al-Mezan and LPHR appealed to the ICC to make "the objectively necessary determination that Israel has been demonstrably unwilling to provide genuine investigations [...]" and to undertake the responsibility to investigate the 2014 bombardments.

On 7 July, Peace Now issued the report "Annex and Dispossess: Use of the Absentees' Property Law to Dispossess Palestinians of their Property in East Jerusalem". The report shows how a secret government mechanism established under the Likud government in the 1980s transferred dozens of Palestinian assets in Silwan and the Muslim quarter to settlers through use of the Absentees' Property Law, among other means. Peace Now cites numerous documents indicating how that law was abused and that even when governments sought to limit its use, the following government always found means of changing the policy and re-expanding takeovers of Palestinian assets.

On 7 July, Gisha -- Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement Executive Director Tania Hary published the article "Israel will Continue its Campaign of Dividing and Conquering Palestinians, Annexation or Not". She explains how over the past decades, especially, Israel has used its control to isolate Gaza and separate it from the West Bank. This separation policy, without ever being formally explained or its objectives published, is defended in court with fervour by Israeli state representatives in case after case.

On 6 July, B'Tselem issued the report "Despite Coronavirus Outbreak: Israel Ramps Up Demolition of West Bank Palestinian Homes in June" in which the NGO denounces a spike in Israeli demolitions in the West Bank in June, leaving 151 Palestinians, including 84 minors, homeless despite the danger of remaining without shelter during a pandemic. B'Tselem also reported a spike in home demolitions in East Jerusalem with the number of homes demolished in June being double the monthly average in the first five months of 2020.