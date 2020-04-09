Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 9 April 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 9 April, B’Tselem issued a report on the Israeli military blocking access to West Bank villages in January and February 2020 as a means of collective punishment.

On 7 April, Al-Haq, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre (JLAC), Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC) and other Palestinian NGOs issued a joint statement on the occasion of World Health Day. The NGOs stated that as States continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli policies of segregation remain a major impediment to the enjoyment by all Palestinians of their right to the highest attainable standard of health. They called on Israel to “end its closure of the Gaza Strip and prolonged military occupation at large, release Palestinian prisoners detained in violation of international law, and ultimately dismantle its apartheid regime over the Palestinian people as a whole.”

On 7 April, Al-Haq issued a press release calling on Israeli authorities to “save lives” in the face of a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the Gaza Strip. The NGO also asked international organizations to call on Israel to fulfill its duties and responsibilities to assist the Palestinian health system and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including to ensure that the relevant medical equipment and supplies are provided to the greatest extent possible and lifting the closure on the Strip to enable the proper functioning of its health system in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 7 April, Addameer – Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association issued a statement on World Health Day to express its growing concern for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Addameer reminded that around the world UN experts have highlighted the need to ensure the release of political prisoners in response to the pandemic and called for the release of all Palestinian political prisoners from Israeli prisoners to ensure their safety, and on the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to ensure the protection of all prisoners without discrimination by adopting the recent WHO guidance on preventing COVID-19 outbreak in prisons.

On 7 April, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights issued a statement on World Health Day, calling upon the international community and World Health Organization to put pressure on Israel and compel it to allow the entry of medical equipment needed for the medical examination of COVID-19 patients into Gaza and for the international community and humanitarian organizations to supply equipment to Gaza hospitals to prevent its health sector from collapsing.

On 6 April, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights and Gisha – Legal Centre for Human Rights sent a joint letter to the Israeli authorities demanding “an immediate halt to Israel’s aerial herbicide spraying in the eastern Gaza Strip.” The NGOs also urged Israel to provide adequate reparation for Palestinians who have sustained financial losses from damaged crops as a result of this practice.