Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 7 May 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 6 May, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights informed about its filing of a petition to Israel’s Supreme Court against the government’s continued imposition of emergency coronavirus regulations. Adalah argued that the government, via its continued imposition of these emergency regulations, is exceeding the limits of its authority and that the Israeli parliament must be involved in legislating laws relating to the pandemic.

On 5 May, the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network (PNGO) and other organizations worldwide including Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and the European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine issued a joint letter to the International Labor Organization (ILO) Director-General, Mr. Guy Ryder, on the protection of Palestinian workers during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGOs called on ILO to send an urgent letter to Israel’s Ministers of Labour and Health, calling on the occupying authorities to provide Palestinian workers with three months’ wages during the emergency period, and to take all necessary measures to guarantee their healthcare coverage.

On 5 May, Al Haq and the Global Action Network (GLAN) published the report “Business and Human Rights in Occupied Territory: Guidance for Upholding Human Rights”. The report addresses the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights including human rights due diligence procedures by businesses in the specific conflict-affected context of occupation and closely examines the economies of “the situations of occupation in Russian-annexed Crimea, Moroccan-controlled Western Sahara, and Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.”

On 5 May, the Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC) published its report “WCLAC’s Response to COVID-19 and Women’s Rights Violations in Palestine: A Situational Report”.

On 4 May, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement called on Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) to facilitate repairs to essential medical equipment in the Gaza Strip. Gisha reported that importers of medical equipment in Gaza have unsuccessfully tried to coordinate the shipment of equipment abroad for repairs and reminded the Israeli authorities that any items already approved for entry into Gaza could be approved for exit via the same process.