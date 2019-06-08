Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 7 June 2019

Middle East

On 6 June, Hamoked – Centre for the Defence of the Individual reported the publication of the new Israeli State Comptroller’s special report on the city of Jerusalem, containing an extensive chapter titled “The State’s Handling of the Civil Status of the Residents of East Jerusalem”. Hamoked explained that the chapter describes the conduct of the Ministry of Interior and the National Insurance Institute towards East Jerusalem residents, which “harms, often in a very severe manner, [their] possibility…to fully realize their rights as permanent residents…” Hamoked said the deficiencies detailed in the report were in line with the NGO’s claims concerning “the unacceptable conditions in the Ministry of Interior bureau in East Jerusalem and the protracted processing time of requests for child registration and family unification.”

On 5 June, B’Tselem launched a new interactive project “Conquer and Divide” to mark the 52 years of Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The map illustrates Israel’s “encroachment upon Palestinian space over the decades.” Conquer and Divide project traces how government resolutions, military orders and state planning have created ever-expanding Israeli settlements and infrastructure, promoting Israeli interests at the expense of Palestinians’ rights. The combination of measures put into evidence by B’Tselem include annexation; establishment of settlements, declaration of “state land”, firing zones, nature reserves and national parks; constructing the Separation Barrier and dividing the West Bank into Areas A, B and C with varying forms of control.

On 1 June, The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) published a report on “East Jerusalem: Facts and Figures 2019”. The report details the situation of the 341,453 Palestinians residing in Jerusalem (roughly 38 per cent of the total population of the city), providing an overview of the legal status of East Jerusalem residents as of May 2019; their access to welfare, education, health care and transportation; as well as an update on planning, constructions and demolitions in the city.