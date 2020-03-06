Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 5 March 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 2 March, Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, BADIL Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre (JLAC), Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies submitted a joint urgent appeal to the United Nations Special Rapporteurs regarding the incident in which Muhammad Al-Na’em, was killed and his body dragged by an Israeli bulldozer and the injury of several other Palestinians by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip on the morning of 23 February.

On 2 March, Al-Haq submitted a legal position paper to the European Union on the membership of Mr. Haim Bibas, president of the Federation of Local Authorities of Israel and mayor of Modi’ in-Maccabim-Re’ut, in the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly (ARLEM). Al-Haq stated it was “regrettable” that the Assembly’s membership includes the representative of a town parts of which lie beyond the Green Line and constitute an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

On 29 February, Al-Haq submitted comments and proposals to the Open-ended Intergovernmental Working group (OEIGWG), which was established by the Human Rights Council to produce a legally binding instrument to codify, as binding law, human rights obligations for business enterprises. Comments were submitted by the NGO regarding the revised draft intended to regulate the activities of transnational corporations and other business enterprises.

On 27 February, BADIL – Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency& Refugee Rights announced it was accepting applications for the second International Mobilization Course for the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People that will be held on 17-28 July 2020. The course is an opportunity for international advocates, activists, mobilizers, and policy officers to gain a deeper understanding of a human rights-based approach to international mobilization for the rights of the Palestinian people.

On 25 February, Peace Now denounced Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s comments that he gave a directive to deposit plans for 3,500 units in the “E1” area, which is the only land corridor connecting the northern and southern West Bank. Peace Now stated that the plan would imperil the two-State solution and “sever this territorial connection, torpedoing the possibility for a viable Palestinian State if Israel insists on retaining the land.”

On 23 February, Hamoked – Centre for the Defense of the Individual sent a complaint to the Israeli Ministry of Justice about the recurring phenomenon of Israel Security Agency (ISA) interrogations of minors who are kept in isolation and denied legal counsel. Hamoked demanded the Complaints Comptroller order the opening of an efficient and exhaustive investigation, “in order to eradicate these unacceptable practices and failures.”