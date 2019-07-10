Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 5 July 2019

Middle East

On 4 July, Al-Haq endorsed the publication of Advocate General Hogan’s opinion for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on 13 June 2019, in relation to the notice issued by the French Minister for the Economy and Finance concerning the indication of origin of goods from the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). In the Opinion, Advocate General Hogan made clear, that since under international law Israeli settlements are illegal and are not recognized by the international community as being part of the State of Israel, it is necessary to explicitly label goods coming from these areas as originating from settlements. The Opinion was published after the Organisation Juive Européenne and winery _Psago_t – based in an illegal settlement in the OPT – disputed the notice on labelling issued by the French Minister for the Economy and Finance and revoked by the Council of State in France.

On 2 July, the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC) issued a statement condemning Israel’s deliberate denial of entry to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 1967, Prof. Michael Lynk. PHROC first denounced Israel’s denial of entry at the time of his appointment three years ago, in disregard of obligations as a United Nations Member State to comply with the mechanisms and committees of the organization. In its statement, PHROC called on the international community to take measures to ensure Israel’s compliance with UN procedures and mechanisms, and particularly the special procedures and access of Special Rapporteurs.

On 2 July, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, and Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights announced that following a prolonged legal battle, Israel had returned a boat to a Gaza fisherman after seizing and holding it without legal grounds for three years. The three NGOs also explained that Israel had also notified the High Court of Justice that it will return another 65 boats and fishing vessels seized from Gaza fishermen within the next four months.

On 27 June, Al-Haq reported on the launch of its fifth international law summer school programme. The course brings together 24 international graduate students and professionals from 17 different countries and providing them with exposure to the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) for a two week-period. The course includes lectures on child detention, administrative detention of Palestinians, forcible transfer, their right of return; and field visits and discussions with various civil society and human rights organizations such as Addameer, Badil, Adalah, Al Marsad Centre for Human Rights.

On 25 June, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel demanded Israel to cancel “admissions committees” established in dozen of Israeli Jewish communities across the country. Adalah criticized the admissions committees, which are authorized by Israeli law to reject applicants for residency based on the criteria of “social suitability” and the “social and cultural fabric” of the town. According to Adalah, this would allow a de facto situation in which these committees reject interested residents who are Palestinian citizens of Israel, “solely on the basis of their race, ethnicity, religion, or other identity.”

On 25 June, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement informed about an urgent letter it sent to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Attorney General and Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Israel’s decision to block transfer of fuel to Gaza’s power plant. Gisha called the decision to deliberately reduce the supply of a “basic humanitarian commodity” as constituting “illegal collective punishment” and asked for it to be reversed immediately. Gisha warned that Gaza already suffers from an acute, chronic shortage of electricity, impacting power supply to homes, hospitals, factories and basic civilian infrastructure.

On 23 June, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel demanded that Israeli troops to stop shooting live ammunition at unarmed protesters along the Gaza fence, after the Israeli military released a report describing how snipers may open fire on Gaza protestors considered a ‘key instigators” or “key rioters”, even when they move away from the crowd. An Adalah attorney denounced that the Israeli military created this category retroactively in order to justify “the shootings of people who posed no real and immediate danger to Israeli soldiers or civilians.”