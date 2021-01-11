Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News –31 December 2020

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

31 December 2020

Middle East

31 December BADIL concluded the "Palestinian Stories" project, which it implemented in cooperation with 6 grassroots institutions. The project included 27 female and male youth participants and aimed to shed light on the ongoing daily violations that Palestinians suffer, strengthen communication between the Palestinian people, especially in light of the escalation of the fragmentation, separation and isolation policies practiced by Israel.

On 28 December 2020, Al-Haq sent letters to the High Representative of the European Commission, the Executive Vice President and European Union (EU) Commissioner for Trade, and EU Member States with diplomatic representatives in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), welcoming and calling on them to support the principled initiative of the 46 MEPs, representing most of the European Parliament's political groups, to ban trade with, and support for illegal settlements established in occupied territories.

On 27 December, Adalah -- the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel sent an urgent letter to senior Israeli officials demanding they act to immediately reverse the decision to block Palestinians designated by Israel as "security prisoners" from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The NGO also called on Israel to refrain from infringing upon the health and human rights of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli facilities, as authorities have been doing on a consistent basis since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

On 24 December, B'Tselem published the short briefing "2020 olive harvest -- another year of severe, state-backed settler violence", which included an interactive map of the occupied West Bank and documented 39 incidents in which settlers attacked Palestinian harvesters, blocked their access to their own olive groves, stole crops, and damaged trees and farming equipment. The incidents occurred in villages throughout the West Bank -- in the districts of Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, Salfit, and Qalqiliyah.

On 22 December, ten Israeli, Palestinian and international health and human rights organizations issued a joint statement demanding that Israel provide necessary COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian health care systems under its legal obligations as the occupying Power in the OPT. Signatories to the statement were Adalah -- The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Amnesty International Israel, B'Tselem -- The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, Gisha -- Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, Medical Human Rights Network IFHHRO, MEDACT, Physicians for Human Rights Israel and The Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

On 21 December, HaMoked informed that following its petition to the Israeli High Court of Justice, the Israeli military allowed an East Jerusalem resident to enter Gaza to mourn her father with her mother and siblings.

On 18 December, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights informed that 31 prominent human rights organisations, networks and trade unions from Palestine and Europe had submitted a report to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva demanding that the Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) be included in the UN database of businesses involved in Israel's illegal settlement enterprise for its role in expanding and operating Israel's Jerusalem Light Rail (JLR), entrenching Israel's illegal settlements in occupied and annexed Jerusalem.

On 16 December BADIL released its 25th working paper "Creeping Annexation: A Pillar of Zionist-Israeli Colonization Process in Palestine", which places the most recent developments of the annexation of large spans of the West Bank within the context of the Zionist-Israeli colonization of Mandatory Palestine since the late 19th century.