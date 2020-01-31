Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 30 January 2020

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

Middle East

On 30 January, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) rejected the US “Peace to Prosperity” plan, “which legitimizes Israeli crimes and deprives Palestinians of their legal and political rights […]” and called upon the international community to stand for and protect the rule of law and support international accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court.

On 30 January, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel criticized the US plan for giving “a green light to permanently establish an Israeli apartheid regime in the West Bank, including illegal annexation of massive swaths of the occupied Palestinian West Bank that negates the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.” Adalah also criticises the proposal for the forced transfer of over 260,000 Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel living in ten towns of the Triangle region in the centre of the country to “a future enclave of Palestine”.

On 29 January, Ir Amim published the article “Implications of the US Peace on the Future of Jerusalem”, calling the plan a “blatant violation” of the Holy Sites’ status quo and a reflection of Israeli efforts in recent years to officially sever the neighbourhoods beyond the Wall from Jerusalem and to accelerate Jewish settlement campaigns in the Old City Basin.

On 29 January, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement declared in a statement that it will continue to promote the fundamental right to freedom of movement for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a “precondition for exercising other fundamental rights and for living a life of dignity”, following the release of the release of the US plan. Gisha argued that bridges and tunnels presented in the plan are not enough given that the only vision presented is “for enclaves, disturbingly reminiscent of Bantustans, whose residents will be deprived of rights and of control over their own fate.”

On 28 January, B’Tselem denounced the US plan as “unacceptable” for legitimizing, entrenching and expanding “the scope of Israel’s human rights abuses, perpetuated now for over 52 years.” B’Tselem added that a solution of this sort, which fails to “ensure human rights, liberty and equality of all people living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea and instead perpetuates one side’s oppression and dispossession of the other” is not a legitimate one.

On 28 January, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement denounced the damage caused by aerial herbicide spraying conducted by Israel between 14 and 16 January along Gaza’s perimeter fence.

On 28 January, Al-Haq, in reference to the US plan, reaffirmed its position that any plan or project aiming towards an effective and sustainable solution must be grounded in international law and justice and confirm “an end to Israel’s prolonged occupation; the genuine realisation of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes […]”, address “the illegality of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory” and seek to counter annexation.