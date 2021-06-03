Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 3 June 2021

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 3 June, Physicians for Human Rights – Israel (PHRI) informed that it had petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court following the decision of Israel to prevent the exit from Gaza of patients with chronic illnesses and other serious diseases, in spite of the fact that the medical treatments they need were unavailable in the Gaza Strip. PHRI stated that this policy was “extremely unreasonable in that it uses the right to health as political-security sanction and exacts a high price from the most vulnerable, especially when the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip is already overloaded after the last war.”

On 3 June, Al-Haq informed that it had met with UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, to brief him on the human rights situation relevant to water and sanitation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), citing Israel’s control over the OPT’s three main natural water supply sources and the extensive restrictions and exploitation they have been subjected to by Israel’s national water company Mekorot. Al-Haq highlighted that Israeli “water apartheid” constituted a systemic attack on the Palestinian people’s right to water as well as a violation of the broader right of Palestinians to the highest attainable standard of health.

On 3 June, Al-Haq issued a press release welcoming the adoption of a historic resolution during the Thirtieth Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council, establishing the first ongoing commission of inquiry to address Israel’s violations against the Palestinian people on both sides of the Green Line, and the underlying root causes of Israel’s systematic and widespread violations.

On 31 May, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued the press release “Gaza Patients Blocked from Urgent Medical Care in Israel Authority’s Heightened Closure Measures Following Bombardment” in criticism of Israel’s current policy permitting only patients requiring lifesaving care to exit Gaza for treatment. Al Mezan warned that such a definition excluded patients with cancer and other chronic illnesses if their lives were not in immediate danger. It recalled that Israel’s closure policies – including its uses of crossings as a means of entrapment, arbitrary arrest and attempted coercion – has potentially fatal consequences for those in urgent need of medical exit permits and constituted an unlawful form of collective punishment.

On 27 May, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel issued a response to the UN Human Rights Council’s decision to establish an ongoing commission of inquiry into human rights violations in the OPT and Israel. It stated that the decision marks the first time that the Human Rights Council has given a mandate to a commission of inquiry to examine the root causes of Israeli violations, following the killing of civilian population in Gaza and the attack on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the imminent forced displacement and dispossession of Palestinian refugee families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

On 26 May, a group of Israeli organisations – Physicians for Human Rights- Israel, HaMoked, Adalah and Gisha – sent an urgent joint letter to Israel’s Minister of Defence, the Coordinator Activities in the Territories and the Attorney General to demand that patients, especially in severe condition, be allowed immediately to travel from the Gaza Strip to Israel and the West Bank via Erez Crossing. The organisations protested the fact that even after the ceasefire Israel continued to prevent entry of patients needing vital medical treatment unavailable in Gaza. The NGOs stressed that, as a result of the recent fighting, the medical system in Gaza was struggling to function under extreme conditions, compounding a large number of casualties and massive damage to vital infrastructure.