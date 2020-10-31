Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 29 October 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

29 October 2020

Middle East

On 28 October, Al-Shabaka – The Palestinian Policy Network issued the article “Destroying Palestinian Jerusalem, One Institution at a Time” on the raid and looting by the Israeli police of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, the Yaboos Cultural Centre and the Shafaq Cultural Network in East Jerusalem under the pretext that these institutions “were funding terrorism.” Among its recommendations, Al-Shabaka highlighted the need to emphasize the importance to maintain Palestinian institutions and organizations in the City through financial support and substantive and continuous solidarity efforts.

On 28 October, Ir Amim issued the report “Two Months Before the End of the Year, 2020 is Already the Record Year for Home Demolitions in East Jerusalem”. The NGO explained that the main reason for the spike in demolitions was the full enactment of Amendment 116 to the Israeli Planning and Building Law, which resulted in a wider range of Palestinian homes to be considered “illegal” as well as in higher fines on “illegal” Palestinian structures driving their owners to rather demolish their own homes to avoid the imposition of steep fines or other punitive measures.

On 27 October, B’Tselem issued the position paper “With or Without Flights to Abu Dhabi, Israel annexed the West Bank Long Ago”. The NGO describes how even without formal annexation, Israel treats the West Bank as its sovereign territory, acting unilaterally for decades to establish and perpetuate Israeli control over the area. The paper details the many ways in which West Bank territory has already been annexed de facto and provides key examples of how Israel continues with its policy even after official annexation has been shelved.

On 27 October, Peace Now issued a press release to denounce the granting of permits for 31 settlement units in Hebron by the Israeli Civil Administration ahead of the US election.

On 27 October, Al-Haq Centre for Applied International Law concluded its sixth International Law Summer programme in 2020. The course was run online for the first time, allowing the NGO to include participants who in normal situations would not have had the chance to visit Palestine due to travel restrictions imposed by Israel. Participants from 22 countries joined sessions on the application of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the history of the Palestinian question and the humanitarian situation in Gaza among others.

On 26 October, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued the report “Torture and Abuse of Children Fleeing Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe”. The NGO argues that the deterioration of the socioeconomic conditions in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s unilateral imposition of 13 years of closure and blockade has led to an alarming number of children to undertake dangerous emigration routes in search of better living conditions and the chance at a dignified life. The report focuses on the arrest and abuse of children attempting to cross the Israeli-implemented and enforced buffer zone, in particular the 91 child victims who tried to cross the perimeter fence into Israel between 2015 and 2019.