Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 28 May 2020

Middle East

Europe

On 28 May, Amnesty International issued the statement “Israel Must Lift Punitive Travel Ban on Amnesty Campaigner” to denounce the punitive travel ban imposed on Amnesty International’s Campaigner Laith Abu Zeyad. The organization has launched a digital campaign, ahead of a court hearing on 31 May in a Jerusalem District Court, calling on supporters and activists from around the world to show solidarity with Laith and other Palestinian and Israeli human rights defenders who are being punished for their human rights activism.

North America

On 27 May, Americans for Peace Now (APN) published the paper “Seven Reasons for Opposing West Bank Annexation”. APN discusses how Israel, by unilaterally annexing areas in the West Bank, would be violating international law and might suffer punitive consequences; how unilateral annexation would deal a severe blow to any future efforts to achieve an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, take what was supposed to be a temporary non-democratic situation and make it both permanent and formal; and how it would impact Israel’s relations with the international community, particularly with Europe, its chief trade partner.

On 25 May, Human Rights Watch issued the position paper “Amnesty International Staffer Challenges Israel’s Travel Ban – New Government Should End Assault on Rights Advocacy”.

On 15 May, Jewish Voice for Peace organized an online rally, attended by thousands of people, to commemorate Nakba Day and the 72nd year of Palestinian resistance to Israeli dislocation and dispossession. With speeches by filmmaker Ken Loach, Mandla Mandela, Diana Buttu and Ghada Karmi, among others, the event sought to elevate participants’ opposition to land theft and annexation.

United Nations

On 4 June, the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will hold the UN Forum on “The Question of Palestine: Threats of Annexation and the Prospects for Peace” from 10.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. (New York) via Webex, livestreamed to UNTV and UN Twitter. Three prominent speakers – Ms. Hanan Ashrawi, Member of the PLO Executive Committee; Mr. Yossi Beilin, Former Israeli Cabinet Minister; and Mr. James Zogby, Founder and President of the Arab American Institute – will outline prevailing challenges and formulate recommendations to overcome the current political impasse for salvaging peace prospects.

