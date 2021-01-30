Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 28 January 2021

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

28 January 2021

Middle East

On 28 January, B’Tselem inaugurated its new database “Fatalities and House Demolitions”, which provides statistics on Palestinian-owned structures Israel demolished in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip on the grounds of “unlawful construction”, as punishment or for alleged military purposes, as well as on individuals killed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians since the beginning of the second Intifada in Israel and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

On 28 January, Physicians for Human Rights, Yesh Din – Volunteers for Human Rights and Breaking the Silence are holding the webinar “A Life Exposed: Military Invasions of Palestinian Homes in the West Bank”, which documents the practice of home invasions by Israeli security forces and the severe harm it causes to Palestinian families impacted by it. The three Israeli NGOs and other allies in the field will show how they have succeeded in putting this issue on the public agenda in Israel through public events and campaigns.

On 28 January, 7amleh – The Arab Centre for the Advancement of Social Media informed that throughout 2020, it had trained 1,660 Palestinians on digital security and gender-sensitive digital security in 134 workshops. 7amleh said it increased their number of trainees from last year and trained on topics including reputation management, digital marketing.

On 28 January, Achvat Amim announced its five-month programme for young adults providing a framework to engage in meaningful partnerships with Israelis and Palestinians in the movement for justice and peace. Programme participants in Jerusalem will build and take part in a critical and democratic learning process, and volunteer with prominent human rights organisations working to build a more suitable future.

On 27 January, Ir Amim announced it had filed a petition against the tender to build on Givat Hamatos to the Jerusalem District Court on the basis of discrimination and violation of Palestinian housing rights. The petition argues that 40% of the apartments are intended for a subsidized housing scheme designated for Israeli citizens, meaning that the majority of East Jerusalem Palestinians would be ineligible to purchase the subsidized apartments due to their residency status.

On 27 January, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release to welcome WHO Executive Board’s voting against Israel’s proposal to revise the World Health Assembly (WHA) agenda item relevant to the health conditions in the OPT and Occupied Syrian Golan. PCHR considered the voting as a reflection of “Israel’s failed attempts to evade its responsibilities for the health conditions in the OPT and renounce its obligations as belligerent occupation responsible for applying the preventive measures to curb the outbreak of diseases in territories it occupies […].”

On 26 January, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued a press release criticizing the Israeli authorities’ continuing use of Erez crossing as “a means to entrap Palestinians residing in Gaza,” particularly those in urgent need of medical care who are granted a permit only to face arbitrary arrest at the crossing. Al Mezan reiterated its calls on the international community to ensure the respect of international law and to exert pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to ensure freedom of movement of goods and people, and uphold Palestinian patients’ right to healthcare and guarantee the safety of their companions.

On 25 January, the Palestinian Human Rights Organisations Council (PHROC) submitted a joint appeal to the UN Special Procedures on Israel’s continued demolitions amidst a global pandemic. In the appeal, PHROC focused on Israel’s continued use, during the current pandemic, of Military Order 1797 that allows the demolition of unlicensed structures in Area C deemed as “new” within 96 hours after the issuance of a removal notice, if the Palestinian owners of the structures do not appeal a demolition order with an approved master building plan and building permit.

On 25 January, Al-Haq published the article “United States Policy on Palestine: 2021 and Beyond” focusing on actions on key issues including Jerusalem, Palestine refugees, Gaza, Israeli settlements, accountability, Palestinian prisoners and the Covid-19 pandemic response in the OPT.