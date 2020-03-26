Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 26 March 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 26 March, B’Tselem issued a press release to denounce Israel’s Civil Administration in the West Bank, which had confiscated poles and sheeting meant to build tents for a clinic in the northern Jordan Valley. B’Tselem said that shutting down a first-aid community initiative during a health crisis is “an especially cruel example of the regular abuse inflicted on these communities […]” and added that it was high time the Israeli government and military acknowledged that “now, of all times, Israel is responsible for the health and wellbeing of the five million Palestinians who live under its control” in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

On 26 March, Addameer – Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel filed a joint petition to the Israeli Supreme Court against emergency regulations enacted in the shadow of the Coronavirus crisis preventing lawyers and family members from meeting with prisoners being held in Israeli detention. The two petitioning NGOs stated that these regulations banning visits overwhelmingly and disproportionately violate prisoners’ rights.

On 26 March, Hamoked – Centre for Defense of the Individual, together with the Association for Civil Rights, the Public Committee Against Torture, Physicians for Human Rights, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights and Parents Against Child Detention submitted a joint petition to the Israeli High Court of Justice demanding that security inmates in Israeli prisons, denied all visits because of the Coronavirus pandemic, be able to communicate with their families. The NGOs said that “the complete isolation of entire detention facilities raises fears that rights will be violated, with no avenue for redress.”

On 25 March, Al-Haq informed that over 75 organizations commended UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the release of the database of businesses involved in illegal Israeli settlements. The organizations stated that the release of the database was “a significant step towards corporate accountability in the OPT for involvement in the illegal settlement enterprise and the pillage of Palestinian natural resources.”

On 23 March, the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC) sent letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the diplomatic community in Palestine as urgent appeals with regard to the rapidly deteriorating conditions of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails in light of continuing spread of COVID-19. PHROC requested their intervention in pursing the needed communication to ensure the health and safety of Palestinians prisoners, “particularly as many are minors, chronically ill, vulnerable populations, or held under administrative detention.”

On 22 March, Yesh Din and Physicians for Human Rights informed that they, with six Palestinian petitioners, petitioned the Israeli High Court of Justice demanding the order regarding security provisions be revised so that security forces are required to obtain a judicial warrant before entering and searching Palestinians’ residences. The petitioners argued that in addition to the lack of judicial review, the circumstances and grounds under which security forces may decide to enter and search a Palestinian’s home are broad and therefore harm several interconnected fundamental rights.

On 22 March, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release on the health care situation in the Gaza Strip amid the Coronavirus pandemic. PCHR stated it was concerned over the health care system’s inability to respond to the needs of patients due to the Israeli-imposed closure that, combined with other political factors, has caused a perpetual shortage of essential drugs and medical devices and an insufficient number of specialized health professionals. PCHR called upon the international community and the World Health Organization to put pressure on Israel and compel it to allow the entry of medical supplies necessary for Coronavirus medical examinations.

On 21 March, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued a statement on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, urging the United Nations and its Member States to fully implement resolutions such as UN Security Council Resolution 465 of 1980, which calls upon all States “not to provide Israel with any assistance to be used specifically in connection with settlements in the occupied territories.” Al Mezan also called for “new effective measures to bring an end to Israel’s apartheid regime, including the reconstitution of the UN Special Committee against Apartheid and the UN Centre against Apartheid […].”