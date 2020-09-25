Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 24 September 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

24 September 2020

Middle East

On 24 September, Adalah -- The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel issued a press release to announce it seeks a new hearing following Israeli Supreme Court's decision blocking Israeli Knesset members from visiting Palestinian "security prisoners". Adalah argued that the sweeping ban on visitations by Members of the Knesset to Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli prisons violated parliamentarians' immunity and rights.

On 23 September, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release expressing concern at the the acute shortage of COVID-19 testing kits at the central laboratory of the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH) and warning of repercussions of medicines and medical supplies shortage on patients' health. PCHR warned against the collapse of the already fragile and exhausted health sector in Gaza due to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip for the last 14 years.

On 23 September, the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC) and Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO) issued a joint letter "Global Response to Israeli Apartheid: A Call to the UNGA from Palestinian and International Civil Society Organizations". The Palestinian NGOs called on all States to adopt "effective countermeasures, including sanctions, to end Israel's unlawful acquisition of Palestinian territory through use of force, its regime of apartheid, and its denial of our inalienable right to self-determination." They called for international investigations to ascertain individual criminal responsibility for the crime of Apartheid, to reconstitute the UN Special Committee against Apartheid, to ban arms trade with Israel and prohibit all trade with illegal Israeli settlements, among others.

On 21 September, Gisha -- Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement issued a report on unemployment in Gaza in the second quarter of 2020, based on the figures released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Unemployment rose by 3.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter, reaching 49.1 per cent. It also notes the drop in workforce among young Gazan women and the increase in the gap between unemployment in Gaza and the West Bank.

On 21 September, Al-Haq informed it had sent a letter to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Prime Minister of Ireland, urging support for the Control of Economic Activities (Occupied Territories) Bill and the recognition of the State of Palestine, following his assertion in the Irish parliament that the Bill is not in compliance with Ireland's obligations under European Union law. In the letter, Al-Haq assured that the prohibition of the importation and sale of settlement products is not only in full conformity with EU law and policy but would moreover bring Ireland into compliance with its third State obligations.

On 18 September, B'Tselem issued the report "August in 'Asirah al-Qibliyah: Settlers and Soldiers Repeatedly Invade Village and Attack Residents" documenting how Palestinian villagers from 'Asirah al-Qibliyah in Nablus district have endured repeated attacks by settlers, including physical assaults and damage to their property and land. B'Tselem collected testimonies where Israeli soldiers only intervened when the Palestinians residents came out to defend their homes and property, firing tear gas canisters and stun grenades at them.