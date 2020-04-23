Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 22 April 2020

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

Middle East

On 22 April, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel shared the latest update on its legal work to defend the rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel and Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such actions include an urgent petition to the Israeli Supreme Court demanding Coronavirus testing for Palestinians living in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Kufr Aqab and the Shuafat refugee camp, and an urgent letter calling on Israeli health authorities to provide medical care for Palestinians residents of East Jerusalem who have been infected with the virus.

On 22 April, Al-Shabaka – The Palestinian Policy Network held the policy lab “Palestine at the ICC: Prospects and Limitations” where international legal experts Ardi Imseis and Halla Shoaibi discussed the current case and its prospects, and how actions taken at the ICC fit into a larger Palestinian strategy.

On 21 April, Defense for Children International Palestine issued a press release calling for the immediate release of all Palestinian child prisoners by Israeli authorities and denouncing the continued detention of Palestinian children, with the overwhelmingly majority held in pretrial detention despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 21 April, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) condemned the continued Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen off Gaza, including firing at them, and called on the international community to force Israeli authorities to cease these attacks, respect the Geneva Conventions and to compensate the fishermen for their losses.

On 20 April, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Gisha – Centre for Freedom of Movement and Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights sent an urgent appeal to Israel’s Minister of Defense, the Attorney-General and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), demanding that Israel remove any and all restrictions on travel of medical staff and access to medical equipment and spare parts, as well as allow travel of Gaza residents for COVID-19 related medical treatment, and ensure that adequate supplies of protective equipment, medicine and machinery are available for Gaza’s healthcare system.

On 20 April, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement issued a press release to denounce Israeli authorities’ restrictions of movement to and from Gaza via the Erez Crossing almost exclusively to medical patients seeking treatment unrelated to COVID-19 and informed about an urgent appeal to COGAT demanding that Israel reveal information about whether there is a plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Gaza and meeting the medical needs of its residents.