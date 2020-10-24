Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 22 October 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

22 October 2020

Middle East

On 22 October, Israeli NGOs including Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, Bimkom – Planners for Planning Rights, Akevot, Emek Shaveh and Rabbis for Human Rights issued a press release to denounce what they term “harassment” of United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) staff by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The NGOs criticized the Ministry’s decision to stop issuing visas for international staff of OHCHR, which has been operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 1996, and demanded for the decision to be reversed.

On 21 October, Al-Haq informed it participated in a consultation session organized by the Irish Coalition for Business and Human Rights, as part of the Coalition’s Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence Project. Al Haq said the project aims at developing a policy paper and a draft legislation to call on the Irish government to initiate legislation on mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence in Ireland. The NGO briefed on corporations’ adverse impacts on the human rights of the Palestinian people, and their role in sustaining and strengthening the Israeli occupation.

On 20 October, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel and others issued a joint statement to urge Israel to allow the administrative detainee Maher al-Akhras, who has been on hunger strike since 27 July and reportedly is in danger of dying, to move to a West Bank hospital or to release him immediately before it is too late. The NGOs said that this case highlights the continued and excessive use of administrative detention in Israel – a procedure that allows the Israeli military commander to hold detainees indefinitely without revealing the allegations against them.

On 19 October, B’Tselem and Breaking the Silence issued a press release to inform about the visit of representatives of 17 countries, including European Union members, to Palestinian communities in the South Hebron Hills, whose residents Israel is seeking to expel and who are awaiting a forthcoming ruling by Israel’s High Court of Justice in the last petition in their decades-long struggle. The NGOs stated that they will not stay silent when soldiers are sent to expel people from their homes, “in which they lived long before the first Israeli soldier set foot in the West Bank.”

On 18 October, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement criticized the incursion of Israeli bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in order to raze vegetation, flatten roads and expose the terrain for “security reasons”. Gisha stated that the repeated ongoing harm inflicted by Israel to farmers’ livelihoods is “grave and must stop, especially during a global economic crisis, amid concerns over food security for Gaza’s residents.”

On 15 October, Physicians for Human Rights Israel issued the press release “Medical Associations from Around the World Back our Demand to Ensure Medical Treatment for Gaza’s Children” to support the involvement of professional organizations in Israel and abroad for sending an essential message with respect to the role played by the medical community. Physicians for Human Rights explained that hundreds of patients from Gaza have had trouble accessing medical treatment as a combined result of the breakdown of coordination between the Palestinian and Israeli authorities and the tightened Israeli restrictions on exit permits.